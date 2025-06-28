Left Menu

Australia Dominates West Indies in Thrilling First Test Victory

Australia decisively defeated the West Indies by 159 runs in the first Test in Bridgetown. Seamer Josh Hazlewood spearheaded the victory, claiming 5-43. Despite a strong ninth-wicket partnership by Justin Greaves and Shamar Joseph, West Indies fell short. Australia's strong batting, led by Head, Webster, and Carey, secured their win.

Bridgetown | Updated: 28-06-2025 09:17 IST
  • Barbados

Australia put on a dominant display to crush West Indies by 159 runs in the first Test at Kensington Oval. With a target of 301 and challenging pitch conditions, West Indies collapsed under the pressure, finishing at 141 in 33.4 overs. Josh Hazlewood was the star performer for Australia, claiming remarkable figures of 5-43.

Despite their inevitable loss, the West Indies showed resilience with Justin Greaves scoring 38 not out and Shamar Joseph smashing a career-best 44 in a spirited ninth-wicket stand. However, Australia's solid batting performances, especially from Travis Head, Beau Webster, and Alex Carey, propelled them to a second-innings total of 310, thus securing a formidable lead.

Mitchell Starc set the tone by removing Kraigg Brathwaite in the first over of the West Indies' innings. Hazlewood's lethal spell further dismantled the West Indies' lineup, with crucial dismissals that included John Campbell and Brandon King in consecutive deliveries. The second Test between the two sides is set to commence in Grenada.

