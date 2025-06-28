Jayasuriya's Spin Magic Secures Sri Lanka's Dominant Series Win

Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya delivered a stellar performance, clinching his 12th five-wicket haul in test cricket, to guide Sri Lanka to a sweeping victory over Bangladesh with an innings and 78-run margin, securing a 1-0 series triumph.

Starting the fourth day at 115 for six, Bangladesh needed 97 more runs to make Sri Lanka bat again, but Jayasuriya swiftly dismantled the batting lineup, claiming three of the last four wickets to wrap up the innings at 133.

Sri Lanka posted 458 in their first innings, led by Pathum Nissanka's century and supported by half-centuries from Dinesh Chandimal and Kusal Mendis. In the series aftermath, Bangladesh's captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, announced his resignation as test captain, noting the team's inadequate batting efforts.