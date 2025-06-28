Najmul Hossain Shanto Steps Down: Bangladesh Cricket Faces Leadership Shift

In a significant shake-up for Bangladesh cricket, Najmul Hossain Shanto has announced his resignation as Test captain after a series defeat against Sri Lanka. The decision follows a 1-0 defeat in Colombo, where Bangladesh was unable to secure valuable points for the World Test Championship cycle.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Shanto emphasized his decision wasn't driven by personal motives but aimed at enhancing the team's coherence. "I believe having three different captains for each format is impractical," he stated, noting that he wants the team's interests prioritized above individual roles.

During his tenure, Shanto led Bangladesh to victories in four out of 14 Tests, including historic wins in Pakistan and against New Zealand. As the team prepares for a new leader in time for their series against Ireland, Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz continue to captain the T20I and ODI teams, respectively.

