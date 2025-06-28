Quartararo Shines with Fourth Pole at Dutch GP

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo has claimed his fourth pole position of the MotoGP season during the tense qualifying session at the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. Joining him on the front row are Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia and Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez, while current championship leader Marc Marquez faces the challenge of starting from the second row after finishing the session in fourth place.

The brothers Marquez and Bagnaia dominated the lap times early on, but it was Quartararo who impressed with a lap of one minute and 30.651 seconds. This accomplishment not only gave him the pole but also marked his 20th pole position in MotoGP. Quartararo expressed his determination for the race, stating that his goal is to start strong and perform well in the sprint.

Despite crashing twice during practice, Marc Marquez was able to secure fourth place, although he expressed disappointment at missing the front row. Bagnaia, who has previous wins at Assen, showed confidence after overcoming a challenging start to the season. As the competition intensifies, Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi and VR46 Racing's Franco Morbidelli will join Marc on the second row.