Quartararo Shines with Fourth Pole at Dutch GP

Fabio Quartararo secured his fourth pole of the MotoGP season at the Dutch Grand Prix. He will start alongside Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia and Alex Marquez. Championship leader Marc Marquez, after crashes in practice, qualified fourth. The session marked Quartararo's 20th pole, as riders battled fiercely at Assen.

Updated: 28-06-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 15:32 IST
Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo has claimed his fourth pole position of the MotoGP season during the tense qualifying session at the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. Joining him on the front row are Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia and Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez, while current championship leader Marc Marquez faces the challenge of starting from the second row after finishing the session in fourth place.

The brothers Marquez and Bagnaia dominated the lap times early on, but it was Quartararo who impressed with a lap of one minute and 30.651 seconds. This accomplishment not only gave him the pole but also marked his 20th pole position in MotoGP. Quartararo expressed his determination for the race, stating that his goal is to start strong and perform well in the sprint.

Despite crashing twice during practice, Marc Marquez was able to secure fourth place, although he expressed disappointment at missing the front row. Bagnaia, who has previous wins at Assen, showed confidence after overcoming a challenging start to the season. As the competition intensifies, Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi and VR46 Racing's Franco Morbidelli will join Marc on the second row.

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

