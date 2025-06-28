Left Menu

Arjun Atwal's Senior Surge: Making Waves at the U.S. Senior Open

Indian golfer Arjun Atwal lands in the top-10 at the U.S. Senior Open after birdies in his second round. While Padraig Harrington and Stewart Cink share the lead, Atwal impresses with his performance, maintaining even par in consecutive rounds. Several renowned golfers missed the cut, including Bernhard Langer.

Coloradosprings | Updated: 28-06-2025 19:18 IST
Indian golfer Arjun Atwal showcased his prowess by achieving a spot in the top-10 during the U.S. Senior Open. This milestone comes after Atwal secured two late-round birdies, marking his entry into an exclusive group of competitors.

Atwal, the only Indian to have secured a PGA Tour victory, maintained his consistency with two straight even-par rounds. His performance in the second round included a challenging bogey and a double bogey, but he made a comeback with timely birdies.

Meanwhile, Padraig Harrington and Stewart Cink emerged as joint leaders, both displaying commendable skill. Cink's impressive front nine allowed him to catch up with Harrington, concluding the day jointly at 6-under. Notably, major winners like Bernhard Langer failed to make the cut.

