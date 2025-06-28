Left Menu

Teen Prodigy Lhuan-dre Pretorious Breaks South African Cricket Record

Lhuan-dre Pretorious, aged 19, became the youngest South African to score a Test century, achieving an unbeaten 128 against Zimbabwe. His remarkable innings helped stabilize the innings and surpassed the record set by Graeme Pollock in 1964. Pretorious's efforts hint at a bright future for South African cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 19:20 IST
Teen Prodigy Lhuan-dre Pretorious Breaks South African Cricket Record
Lhuan celebrating his century. (Photo: @paarlroyals X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

In a historic feat, young prodigy Lhuan-dre Pretorious etched his name into the annals of South African cricket by becoming the nation's youngest Test centurion. During the first Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, the 19-year-old showcased his exceptional talent with an unbeaten score of 128 runs.

Pretorious entered the fray with South Africa struggling at 3/23 and delivered a masterclass in counter-attacking play. His striking innings, featuring seven fours and four sixes, not only set the tone for a potential comeback but also overtook a longstanding record held by Graeme Pollock since 1964.

Partnering with fellow debutant Dewald Brevis, Pretorious contributed to a vital 95-run stand for the fifth wicket. His sensational entry into international cricket comes after impressive performances in domestic leagues, where he dazzled with multiple centuries. As South Africa ended the session at 248/6, Pretorious remained unbeaten, offering a glimpse of brilliance in the nation's cricketing future.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025