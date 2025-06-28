Teen Prodigy Lhuan-dre Pretorious Breaks South African Cricket Record

In a historic feat, young prodigy Lhuan-dre Pretorious etched his name into the annals of South African cricket by becoming the nation's youngest Test centurion. During the first Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, the 19-year-old showcased his exceptional talent with an unbeaten score of 128 runs.

Pretorious entered the fray with South Africa struggling at 3/23 and delivered a masterclass in counter-attacking play. His striking innings, featuring seven fours and four sixes, not only set the tone for a potential comeback but also overtook a longstanding record held by Graeme Pollock since 1964.

Partnering with fellow debutant Dewald Brevis, Pretorious contributed to a vital 95-run stand for the fifth wicket. His sensational entry into international cricket comes after impressive performances in domestic leagues, where he dazzled with multiple centuries. As South Africa ended the session at 248/6, Pretorious remained unbeaten, offering a glimpse of brilliance in the nation's cricketing future.