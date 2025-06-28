Left Menu

Jasmine Paolini: Italy's Tennis Hope Aiming to Sizzle at Wimbledon

Italian tennis player Jasmine Paolini remains undaunted by high temperature forecasts at Wimbledon, focusing on hydration and consistent performance. As Italy's best female hope after a historic season, she prepares for the Grand Slam with modest expectations, emphasizing experience over pressure in her quest for success.

Jasmine Paolini

Italian tennis star Jasmine Paolini is brushing off concerns about rising temperatures at Wimbledon, set to reach 33 degrees Celsius. As last year's runner-up, she remains Italy's beacon of hope for a women's singles title at the All England Club, a feat yet to be achieved by her nation.

Paolini, 29, excels in warm conditions, drawing on experiences from recent tune-up tournaments in Hamburg and Berlin. She's keen on maintaining hydration, recognizing the challenge if matches extend under the harsh sun. Reflecting on last year's conditions, she mentioned her preference for playing with a closed roof during rainy spells at the tournament.

With Italy's previous near-victory in men's singles thanks to Matteo Berrettini's 2021 final appearance, Paolini brings cautious optimism back to Wimbledon. Her exceptional 2024 season saw a WTA 1000 title and finals in both Roland Garros and Wimbledon, marking a remarkable achievement parallel to Italy's first win in 40 years in Rome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

