Kolkata Tigers Triumph: Mita Paul's Spectacular Performance Shines

In a rain-affected women's Bengal Pro T20 League final, Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers emerged victorious with a stellar performance from Skipper Mita Paul. The team defeated Sobisco Smashers Malda by 16 runs through the DLS method.

Mita Paul's commendable all-round performance, scoring 51 runs and taking 2 wickets for 12 runs, earned her the Player of the Match title. Leading the scoreboard, Kolkata Tigers set a target of 104 in 19.5 overs, with notable bowling efforts from Malda's Jeni Parvin, Arun Burman, Riya Kr Mahato, and Jhumia Khatun.

Rain halted Malda's chase at 22/4 in 5.2 overs, leaving Kolkata Tigers as champions. The team excelled with the ball, particularly Prativa Mandi's 2/10 and contributions from Paul herself.

(With inputs from agencies.)