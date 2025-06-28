Kolkata Tigers Triumph: Mita Paul's Spectacular Performance Shines
Skipper Mita Paul's exceptional all-round performance guided Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers to victory in the women's Bengal Pro T20 League, overcoming Sobisco Smashers Malda by 16 runs using the DLS method. Despite rain interruptions, Mita's 51 runs and outstanding bowling were key to the team's success.
In a rain-affected women's Bengal Pro T20 League final, Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers emerged victorious with a stellar performance from Skipper Mita Paul. The team defeated Sobisco Smashers Malda by 16 runs through the DLS method.
Mita Paul's commendable all-round performance, scoring 51 runs and taking 2 wickets for 12 runs, earned her the Player of the Match title. Leading the scoreboard, Kolkata Tigers set a target of 104 in 19.5 overs, with notable bowling efforts from Malda's Jeni Parvin, Arun Burman, Riya Kr Mahato, and Jhumia Khatun.
Rain halted Malda's chase at 22/4 in 5.2 overs, leaving Kolkata Tigers as champions. The team excelled with the ball, particularly Prativa Mandi's 2/10 and contributions from Paul herself.
