Left Menu

Kolkata Tigers Triumph: Mita Paul's Spectacular Performance Shines

Skipper Mita Paul's exceptional all-round performance guided Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers to victory in the women's Bengal Pro T20 League, overcoming Sobisco Smashers Malda by 16 runs using the DLS method. Despite rain interruptions, Mita's 51 runs and outstanding bowling were key to the team's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-06-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 20:57 IST
Kolkata Tigers Triumph: Mita Paul's Spectacular Performance Shines
  • Country:
  • India

In a rain-affected women's Bengal Pro T20 League final, Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers emerged victorious with a stellar performance from Skipper Mita Paul. The team defeated Sobisco Smashers Malda by 16 runs through the DLS method.

Mita Paul's commendable all-round performance, scoring 51 runs and taking 2 wickets for 12 runs, earned her the Player of the Match title. Leading the scoreboard, Kolkata Tigers set a target of 104 in 19.5 overs, with notable bowling efforts from Malda's Jeni Parvin, Arun Burman, Riya Kr Mahato, and Jhumia Khatun.

Rain halted Malda's chase at 22/4 in 5.2 overs, leaving Kolkata Tigers as champions. The team excelled with the ball, particularly Prativa Mandi's 2/10 and contributions from Paul herself.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025