Olympic Medallist Rahi Sarnobat Dominates Day 5 of National Shooting Trials

The fifth day of the National Selection Trials 3 and 4 for Group A Rifle and Pistol shooters unfolded at the Trishul Shooting Range in Raipur, presenting another day of riveting contests. Leading the charge was Olympian Rahi Sarnobat, who triumphed in the women's 25m pistol T4 final with a commanding score of 40 hits. Her remarkable performance left her six points clear of Maharashtra's Abhidnya Ashok Patil, who secured 34 hits, while Haryana's Vibhuti Bhatia claimed third place with 27.

Sarnobat's victory followed a closely fought qualification round where she and fellow Olympian Rhythm Sangwan both scored 582. Sangwan, however, took the top spot in qualification with a slightly better count of inner 10s. Other notable qualifiers included Anjali Choudhary, Vibhuti Bhatia, Ishneet Aulakh, Heena Sidhu, Abhidnya Ashok Patil, and Chinki Yadav.

In the women's 10m air rifle category, Mehuli Ghosh emerged victorious with a 253.6 in the T4 finals, narrowly surpassing Meghana M. Sajjanar of Railways and Sonam Uttam Maskar, who secured second and third places, respectively. Navy marksman Niraj Kumar secured a win in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men T3 final with a score of 463.9, defeating Army's Babu Singh Panwar and two-time Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar. The intense competition resumes tomorrow with further qualifiers and finals.

