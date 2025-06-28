Left Menu

India Women Dominate in T20 Victory Over England

India Women’s cricket team triumphed over England in a T20 International, amassing 210 runs with Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana's stellar performances. England struggled in their chase and were bowled out for 113, largely due to Shree Charani's impressive four-wicket haul, securing India's commanding win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nottingham | Updated: 28-06-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 22:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a thrilling T20 International match on Saturday, India's women cricketers showcased exceptional skills, overpowering England with a formidable total of 210 runs. Opener Smriti Mandhana led the charge with an impressive 112 runs, supported by Shafali Verma's contribution of 20 runs.

England, tasked with chasing 211, faltered under pressure. Sophia Dunkley and Danni Wyatt-Hodge were among the early dismissals, with England losing momentum quickly. Shree Charani's bowling brilliance decimated the opposition, taking four crucial wickets, leaving England all out for 113 in just 14.5 overs.

This emphatic victory highlighted India's prowess on the field, particularly in bowling, with Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav also playing pivotal roles. The match underlined India's strategic acumen and reinforced their standing as formidable contenders in women's cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

