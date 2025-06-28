England's Lionesses: Navigating the Euro 2025 Noise

The English women's soccer team is preparing to defend its title at the Women's European Championship amid a backdrop of significant changes and intensified media scrutiny.

Despite recent challenges, England remains one of the favorites going into Euro 2025, having won Euro 2022 and finished runner-up at the 2023 World Cup. Coach Sarina Wiegman, who previously led the Netherlands to victory, acknowledges the increase in interest but insists the focus remains firmly on football.

Key players like Millie Bright, Mary Earps, and Fran Kirby will be missing from the squad, creating a fresh challenge for the team's dynamics. Nevertheless, the Lionesses remain determined to navigate these hurdles as they face an opening match against France in Zurich, followed by games against the Netherlands and Wales.