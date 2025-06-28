Left Menu

England's Lionesses: Navigating the Euro 2025 Noise

The English women's soccer team gears up for Euro 2025 amidst squad upheavals and heightened media noise. After a triumph at Euro 2022, England aims to defend its title under coach Sarina Wiegman, despite missing key players. The campaign kicks off with a match against France in Zurich.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-06-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 22:26 IST
The English women's soccer team is preparing to defend its title at the Women's European Championship amid a backdrop of significant changes and intensified media scrutiny.

Despite recent challenges, England remains one of the favorites going into Euro 2025, having won Euro 2022 and finished runner-up at the 2023 World Cup. Coach Sarina Wiegman, who previously led the Netherlands to victory, acknowledges the increase in interest but insists the focus remains firmly on football.

Key players like Millie Bright, Mary Earps, and Fran Kirby will be missing from the squad, creating a fresh challenge for the team's dynamics. Nevertheless, the Lionesses remain determined to navigate these hurdles as they face an opening match against France in Zurich, followed by games against the Netherlands and Wales.

