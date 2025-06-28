Sri Lanka Clinches Series as WTC Heats Up
Sri Lanka's Test series win over Bangladesh marks a strong start to the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. Skipper Dhananjaya de Silva emphasizes the growing competitiveness, with every game resembling a knockout fixture. Prabath Jayasuriya's five-for played a pivotal role in sealing the 1-0 victory.
Sri Lanka emerged victorious in their Test series against Bangladesh, marking a promising commencement to the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. According to captain Dhananjaya de Silva, the championship has gained competitive rigor, with every match having the intensity of a knockout fixture for his team.
The recent series win was highlighted by an impressive performance from Prabath Jayasuriya, whose five-wicket haul on the fourth morning of the final Test secured a 1-0 series victory. This result is significant given Sri Lanka's limited number of Test matches compared to cricket's 'Big Three'.
With no Tests scheduled until May next year, Sri Lanka's management has requested more matches from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). Silva stressed the need for maintaining red-ball form and highlighted the importance of critical strategies such as increasing bowling maidens, underscoring the evolving dynamics of the WTC.
(With inputs from agencies.)
