India and Pakistan Face Off in Historic FIH Junior Hockey World Cup Draw

For the first time, India and Pakistan will compete in the same pool during the expanded International Hockey Federation (FIH) Men's Junior World Cup in Tamil Nadu. The tournament draw, held in Lausanne, Switzerland, places the arch-rivals together, alongside Chile and Switzerland in Pool B, marking a historic matchup.

The FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 is set to take place in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10. FIH President Tayyab Ikram, along with Hockey India's Bhola Nath Singh and RK Srivastava, attended the draw ceremony, highlighting the significance of this expanded 24-team event in promoting youth engagement globally.

In addition to fostering international competition, the event presents a chance to boost India's hockey infrastructure, including the construction of a new state-of-the-art stadium in Madurai. Officials, including Bhola Nath Singh, extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for their support in advancing hockey throughout India.

(With inputs from agencies.)