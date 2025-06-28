Left Menu

India and Pakistan Face Off in Historic FIH Junior Hockey World Cup Draw

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has placed India and Pakistan in the same pool for the Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 in Tamil Nadu, marking a significant moment in sports diplomacy. The tournament, expanded to 24 teams, promises to enhance India's hockey infrastructure and global youth engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 22:56 IST
India and Pakistan Face Off in Historic FIH Junior Hockey World Cup Draw
FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup. (Photo- FIH). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

For the first time, India and Pakistan will compete in the same pool during the expanded International Hockey Federation (FIH) Men's Junior World Cup in Tamil Nadu. The tournament draw, held in Lausanne, Switzerland, places the arch-rivals together, alongside Chile and Switzerland in Pool B, marking a historic matchup.

The FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 is set to take place in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10. FIH President Tayyab Ikram, along with Hockey India's Bhola Nath Singh and RK Srivastava, attended the draw ceremony, highlighting the significance of this expanded 24-team event in promoting youth engagement globally.

In addition to fostering international competition, the event presents a chance to boost India's hockey infrastructure, including the construction of a new state-of-the-art stadium in Madurai. Officials, including Bhola Nath Singh, extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for their support in advancing hockey throughout India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025