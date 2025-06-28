Left Menu

Pitch Quality Concerns Cloud Club World Cup in the U.S.

FIFA's Arsene Wenger acknowledges the subpar quality of pitches at the Club World Cup in the U.S. Criticism from European teams highlights issues with dry surfaces and manual watering. FIFA pledges improvements for the 2026 World Cup as concerns are raised about field conditions affecting match quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 23:02 IST
FIFA's Global Football Development Chief Arsene Wenger has identified a significant issue with the pitch quality at the ongoing Club World Cup in the U.S., asserting that conditions will be rectified by the 2026 World Cup. The pitches, criticized for their dryness, underwent manual watering, drawing the ire of European players and coaches.

Paris St Germain's coach Luis Enrique was among the critics, describing the inconsistent ball bounce on the current lawns. The situation in venues like Orlando stems from former artificial turfs being overlaid with natural grass, a problematic solution for European teams accustomed to pristine conditions.

The necessity for FIFA to elevate the standard of stadiums and training grounds is emphasized, with comparisons made to maintaining high-quality facilities in other sports. As demands for world-class infrastructure grow, FIFA faces pressure to meet expectations for the future tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

