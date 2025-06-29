Left Menu

Hamilton Praises Ferrari's 'World-Class' Qualifying at Austrian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton praised Ferrari’s performance in the Austrian Grand Prix qualifying, applauding Charles Leclerc's second place on the grid and his own fourth-place finish. Despite challenges, Hamilton remains optimistic about the team's progress and emphasizes their collaborative efforts under team boss Fred Vasseur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Spielberg | Updated: 29-06-2025 01:05 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 01:05 IST
Hamilton Praises Ferrari's 'World-Class' Qualifying at Austrian Grand Prix
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Austria

Lewis Hamilton commended Ferrari for their impressive qualifying performance at the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday. Charles Leclerc clinched second place on the grid, with Hamilton closely behind in fourth, matching Ferrari's best qualifying result of the season.

The seven-time world champion joined Ferrari from Mercedes and is optimistic about the continuing improvements seen at the team. Hamilton acknowledged the efforts made by the team to integrate new innovations, like the new floor introduced this weekend.

Although Ferrari has yet to secure a Grand Prix win this season, Hamilton highlighted the team's determination and coordinated strategies. He stressed the importance of teamwork with team boss Fred Vasseur in the pursuit of a title victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025