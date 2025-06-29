Hamilton Praises Ferrari's 'World-Class' Qualifying at Austrian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton commended Ferrari for their impressive qualifying performance at the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday. Charles Leclerc clinched second place on the grid, with Hamilton closely behind in fourth, matching Ferrari's best qualifying result of the season.

The seven-time world champion joined Ferrari from Mercedes and is optimistic about the continuing improvements seen at the team. Hamilton acknowledged the efforts made by the team to integrate new innovations, like the new floor introduced this weekend.

Although Ferrari has yet to secure a Grand Prix win this season, Hamilton highlighted the team's determination and coordinated strategies. He stressed the importance of teamwork with team boss Fred Vasseur in the pursuit of a title victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)