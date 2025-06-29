Palmeiras Crushes Botafogo’s World Cup Aspirations
Botafogo's Club World Cup dream ended with a 1-0 loss to Palmeiras, their Brazilian rivals. Botafogo, who had recently defeated PSG, couldn't replicate their success against Palmeiras, culminating in a dramatic and bitter elimination. Coach Renato Paiva pledged pride despite the defeat, urging players to remain positive.
Botafogo's Club World Cup ambitions met a dramatic end when domestic rivals Palmeiras clinched a 1-0 victory in extra time, shattering the Rio de Janeiro club's momentum. This loss quickly followed Botafogo's triumphant victory over European champions Paris St Germain.
Despite going into the match with a conservative strategy, Botafogo's approach faltered, leaving them unable to counter a focused Palmeiras team that broke a five-match losing streak. The Brazilian face-off highlighted one of South America's gripping football rivalries.
Coach Renato Paiva expressed disappointment but encouraged the team to hold their heads high, emphasizing the international recognition Botafogo gained from the tournament. For Botafogo supporters, the defeat was a painful reminder of missed opportunities and dashed dreams, not against European giants, but familiar rivals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
