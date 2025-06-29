Honduras Clinches Gold Cup Semifinal Spot in Thrilling Penalty Shootout

In a riveting CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals clash, Honduras emerged victorious over Panama in a thrilling penalty shootout, securing their spot in the semifinals. The match, held on Saturday night, saw Carlos Pineda deliver the decisive penalty kick that led Honduras to a tense 5-4 victory after a 1-1 draw.

The game was marked by its high stakes as Honduras struggled initially to capitalize on scoring opportunities. It wasn't until the 82nd minute that Anthony Lozano managed to equalize the score by deflecting Carlos Pineda's shot into the net. This crucial goal ignited the team's confidence heading into the shootout.

Panama, a consistent performer with ten goals in the group stage, initiated the scoring with Ismael Díaz netting his sixth goal of the tournament. Despite this early lead, Panama faltered during the shootout, allowing Honduras to advance for the first time to the semifinals since 2013.