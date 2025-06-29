Indian Shuttlers Shine: Tanvi Sharma and Ayush Shetty Advance to US Open Finals

Talented Indian shuttlers Tanvi Sharma and Ayush Shetty have made it to the finals of the US Open badminton tournament, showcasing impressive performances in the Super 300 Series held here. Their victory stories unfurled in contrasting styles, underlining their prowess on the international stage.

Tanvi, just 16 and unseeded, managed to defeat Ukraine's seventh-seed Polina Buhrova 21-14, 21-16 in the women's singles semifinal. This triumph comes as her second career victory over Buhrova, setting her up for a title match against the formidable top seed, Beiwen Zhang from the United States.

Meanwhile, Ayush, seeded fourth, pulled off a significant upset by defeating top seed and world No. 6, Chou Tien Chen of Chinese-Taipei, in a demanding men's singles match. Securing a 21-23, 21-15, 21-14 victory, Ayush now faces third-seed Brian Yang from Canada, following Yang's win over Chinese-Taipei's Liao Jhuo-Fu.

