Steve Smith Set for Strong Return: Australia's Test Series Boost

Australian cricket star Steve Smith is slated to make a comeback in the second Test against the West Indies in Grenada, following his recovery from a compound fracture sustained during the World Test Championship final against South Africa. Coach Andrew McDonald expressed optimism about Smith's return to the crucial No. 4 position.

Smith has been preparing in New York, engaging in net practice with a tennis ball to assist his recovery. McDonald emphasized that Smith's presence poses no risk to his long-term health, and his experience will be essential for the team's stability. Expectations are set for Smith to rejoin the squad, potentially pushing Josh Inglis out of the playing XI.

The injury occurred while Smith attempted to catch Temba Bavuma at Lord's. Despite the possibility of altering the batting order, McDonald affirmed Smith's role at No. 4, highlighting his ability to stabilize the position — a strategy that has proven effective over the past year. Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne's future in the series remains uncertain as options for domestic or Australia A cricket are considered.

(With inputs from agencies.)