Wimbledon 2025: All You Need to Know About the Prestigious Grand Slam

Wimbledon, renowned for its prestigious grasscourt Grand Slam, is organized by the All England Lawn Tennis Club. Since its inception in 1877, the tournament has been a significant event in the tennis calendar.

The 2025 Championships are scheduled from June 30 to July 13 in London. The main venue features iconic courts like Centre Court, boasting a capacity of nearly 15,000 spectators, and the famously challenging Court Two, known as the 'Graveyard of Champions'.

This year, top-ranked players, including men's world number one Jannik Sinner and women's top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, will compete. Coverage will be extensive, with broadcasters across the globe airing the event to millions of tennis enthusiasts.

