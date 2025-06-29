Left Menu

MotoGP Contract Clash: Jorge Martin vs. Aprilia Heads to Court

MotoGP champion Jorge Martin is entangled in a legal dispute with Aprilia over a contract he seeks to escape. Aprilia's CEO, Massimo Rivola, asserts their legal stance while Martin's manager claims he is free for 2026. The case may head to court, as interests from Honda and Dorna develop.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 16:20 IST
The MotoGP world is buzzing as the contract dispute between reigning champion Jorge Martin and Aprilia heats up, possibly heading to court. Aprilia's CEO, Massimo Rivola, made it clear they are prepared to enforce their contract with Martin through legal channels.

At the crux of the issue is Martin's decision to exercise a clause he believes frees him from his obligations with Aprilia starting in 2026. However, Rivola and Aprilia remain steadfast in their stance that Martin is not at liberty to break the agreement.

Complicating matters, Dorna Sports, the governing body for MotoGP, asserts that no rider will join the grid unless cleared by a judge or a mutual agreement. Potential suitors like Honda observe from the sidelines, waiting for a resolution before engaging in talks with Martin.

