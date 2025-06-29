MotoGP Contract Clash: Jorge Martin vs. Aprilia Heads to Court

The MotoGP world is buzzing as the contract dispute between reigning champion Jorge Martin and Aprilia heats up, possibly heading to court. Aprilia's CEO, Massimo Rivola, made it clear they are prepared to enforce their contract with Martin through legal channels.

At the crux of the issue is Martin's decision to exercise a clause he believes frees him from his obligations with Aprilia starting in 2026. However, Rivola and Aprilia remain steadfast in their stance that Martin is not at liberty to break the agreement.

Complicating matters, Dorna Sports, the governing body for MotoGP, asserts that no rider will join the grid unless cleared by a judge or a mutual agreement. Potential suitors like Honda observe from the sidelines, waiting for a resolution before engaging in talks with Martin.