Jaiswal's fifty takes India to 98 for 2 at lunch on Day 1 of second Test

Karun Nair 31 off 50 balls also looked in fine nick during a stand of 80 for the second wicket before an effort ball from Brydon Carse that bounced extra and forced the batter to offer a regulation catch to second slip just five minutes before lunch. Brief Scores India 1st Innings 98 for 2 in 25 overs Yashasvi Jaiswal 62 batting, Karun Nair 31 Chris Woakes 115, Brydon Carse 114 vs England.

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 02-07-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 17:45 IST
Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his golden run with an eleventh Test half century as India comfortably reached 98 for 2 at lunch against England on the opening day of the second Test here on Wednesday. Jaiswal smashed 11 fours in his unbeaten 62 off 69 balls. The left-hander completed his fifty with a slashed boundary off Josh Tongue. Karun Nair (31 off 50 balls) also looked in fine nick during a stand of 80 for the second wicket before an effort ball from Brydon Carse that bounced extra and forced the batter to offer a regulation catch to second slip just five minutes before lunch. Senior opener KL Rahul (2 off 26 balls) played on a Chris Woakes delivery. Brief Scores: India 1st Innings: 98 for 2 in 25 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 62 batting, Karun Nair 31; Chris Woakes 1/15, Brydon Carse 1/14) vs England.

