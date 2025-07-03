Debutants Shine in France's Rugby Squad for New Zealand Tour

In an exciting development for French rugby, Coach Fabien Galthie has announced a squad featuring eight debutants for the first test match in New Zealand. The team will compete in Dunedin, bringing fresh talent to the forefront.

Among these promising newcomers, Tom Spring is slated to make his debut on the right wing, while Joris Segonds will step into the pivotal flyhalf position. The lineup also sees Alexandre Fischer, Tyler Duguid, and Giorgi Beria ready to make their mark in the scrum.

Adding a blend of experience, Captain Gael Fickou and seasoned prop Rabah Slimani return to lead the contingent. With several players from the Top 14 final missing the tour opener, Galthie's selection aims to balance potential and proven skill.

(With inputs from agencies.)