Pakistan's Hockey Teams Greenlit for Asia Cup and Junior World Cup in India

Pakistan's hockey teams have been cleared to participate in upcoming Asian and junior World Cup tournaments in India. This decision aligns with the Olympic Charter, which promotes international sports cooperation. India will not impose bilateral restrictions, ensuring compliance with international sports norms, despite recent regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 16:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pakistan's hockey teams will participate in the upcoming Asia Cup and Junior World Cup in India, a move aligning with the Olympic Charter, as confirmed by a sports ministry source.

The Asia Cup is slated for August 27 to September 7 in Rajgir, Bihar, while the Junior World Cup will kick off in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10. Officials stated blocking teams from international competitions would breach the Charter's principles.

India-Pakistan bilateral sports events have been on hold, but multilateral engagements remain unaffected, despite recent military tensions. Hockey India has welcomed the government's decision, reiterating their compliance with any directive issued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

