Shubman Gill's Stellar Century Sparks India's Surge

In a commanding cricketing display, Shubman Gill achieved his first Test score of 150, partnered by Ravindra Jadeja's steady fifty. Together, they forged a 203-run partnership for the sixth wicket, pushing India to 419 for six at lunch on day two of the Test against England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Birmingham | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:36 IST
Shubman Gill showcased an outstanding performance on the second day of the Test match against England, achieving his maiden 150-run milestone. Alongside him, Ravindra Jadeja contributed a valiant fifty, reinforcing India's batting strength.

The two players shared a formidable 203-run partnership for the sixth wicket, which significantly bolstered India's standing.

At lunch, India had scored 419 runs for six, setting a strong tone for the match. Gill's unbeaten 168 also marked his highest Test score, surpassing his previous record at Leeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

