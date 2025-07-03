Shubman Gill's Stellar Century Sparks India's Surge

Shubman Gill showcased an outstanding performance on the second day of the Test match against England, achieving his maiden 150-run milestone. Alongside him, Ravindra Jadeja contributed a valiant fifty, reinforcing India's batting strength.

The two players shared a formidable 203-run partnership for the sixth wicket, which significantly bolstered India's standing.

At lunch, India had scored 419 runs for six, setting a strong tone for the match. Gill's unbeaten 168 also marked his highest Test score, surpassing his previous record at Leeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)