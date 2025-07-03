Shubman Gill's Stellar Century Sparks India's Surge
In a commanding cricketing display, Shubman Gill achieved his first Test score of 150, partnered by Ravindra Jadeja's steady fifty. Together, they forged a 203-run partnership for the sixth wicket, pushing India to 419 for six at lunch on day two of the Test against England.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Birmingham | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:36 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Shubman Gill showcased an outstanding performance on the second day of the Test match against England, achieving his maiden 150-run milestone. Alongside him, Ravindra Jadeja contributed a valiant fifty, reinforcing India's batting strength.
The two players shared a formidable 203-run partnership for the sixth wicket, which significantly bolstered India's standing.
At lunch, India had scored 419 runs for six, setting a strong tone for the match. Gill's unbeaten 168 also marked his highest Test score, surpassing his previous record at Leeds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ganguly Urges India to Seize Test Match Opportunity Against England
Rishabh Pant Shines with Historic Century in Thrilling Test Match
England Roars Back as Tongue Shines: Test Match at Headingley
Bangladesh's Narrow Escape and Mathews' Farewell: A Test Match Wrap-Up
Sam Konstas: Rising Cricket Star Embraces Test Match Pressures