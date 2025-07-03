Cross-Border Hockey Harmony: India's Welcome Mat for Pakistan

In a notable development for international sports diplomacy, former Indian hockey captain and Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey expressed his approval of the government's decision to allow Pakistan's hockey teams to participate in upcoming tournaments hosted in India.

The Asia Cup and Junior World Cup, scheduled for Rajgir, Chennai, and Madurai, are significant events where athletes from arch-rivals India and Pakistan will compete. A ministry source confirmed that blocking Pakistan would breach the Olympic Charter.

Tirkey highlighted the importance of these matches for the sport's promotion and expressed hope for tight security due to recent tensions. Despite the on-field rivalry, Tirkey reminisced about the camaraderie among players from both nations.

