HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day four

Highlights of the fourth day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Thursday (times GMT): 2030 SHELTON ALMOST INTO THIRD ROUND

American Ben Shelton needs just one more game to reach the third round after his match with Australian Rinky Hijikata was suspended with the 10th seed 6-2 7-5 5-4 up.

1928 KASATKINA OVERCOMES BEGU Australian 16th seed Daria Kasatkina defeated Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu 6-2 4-6 6-1 and will meet Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the third round.

1923 SINNER SAILS PAST VUKIC INTO THIRD ROUND World number one Jannik Sinner moved comfortably into the third round after a 6-1 6-1 6-3 win over Australian Aleksandar Vukic and will face Spain's Pedro Martinez next.

While Sinner sailed through the match, the Italian needed six match points to finish off Vukic in the final game. 1832 CILIC STUNS DRAPER

Former finalist Marin Cilic rolled back the years with a 6-4 6-3 1-6 6-4 upset over local favourite and fourth seed Jack Draper. The 36-year-old Croatian will face Spain's Jaume Munar in the third round. 1718 SWIATEK ROARS BACK TO BEAT MCNALLY

Poland's eighth seed Iga Swiatek recovered to beat American Caty McNally 5-7 6-2 6-1 and reach the third round. The five-times major champion now faces another American, Danielle Collins. 1618 KREJCIKOVA EDGES PAST DOLEHIDE

Defending Wimbledon champion and 17th seed Barbora Krejcikova from the Czech Republic managed to take a second round victory against American Caroline Dolehide 6-4 3-6 6-2. 1509 FORMER CHAMPION RYBAKINA STROLLS PAST SAKKARI

Kazakh 11th seed Elena Rybakina, the 2022 champion, eased past Greece's Maria Sakkari 6-3 6-1 to reach the third round. 1424 DJOKOVIC BREEZES THROUGH BRITISH HURDLE

Sixth seed and seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic had little trouble beating British player Dan Evans, with the Serbian winning in straight sets 6-3 6-2 6-0. 1341 ANDREEVA BEATS BRONZETTI

Russian seventh seed Mirra Andreeva won three games in a row to avoid losing the second set before defeating Italy's Lucia Bronzetti 6-1 7-6(4) to reach the third round. 1259 DE MINAUR BATTLES BACK TO BEAT CAZAUX

Australia's 11th-seeded Alex de Minaur recovered from a poor start to beat Frenchman Arthur Cazaux 4-6 6-2 6-4 6-0 in a second-round match that took almost three hours. 1119: NAVARRO EASES INTO THIRD ROUND

U.S. 10th seed Emma Navarro cruised past Veronika Kudermetova 6-1 6-2 in little more than an hour. 1006: PLAY GETS UNDERWAY

Play has begun on the fourth day of the tournament, with temperatures expected to reach up to 24 degrees Celsius (75.2°F). WIMBLEDON ORDER OF PLAY ON THURSDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

CENTRE COURT Daniel Evans (Britain) v 6-Novak Djokovic(Serbia)

8-Iga Swiatek(Poland) v 2-Caty McNally (U.S.) 1-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v Aleksandar Vukic (Australia)

COURT NUMBER ONE 7-Mirra Andreeva v Lucia Bronzetti(Italy)

Maria Sakkari(Greece) v 11-Elena Rybakina(Kazakhstan) 4-Jack Draper(Britain) v Marin Cilic(Croatia)

COURT NUMBER TWO 11-Alex de Minaur(Australia) v Arthur Cazaux (France)

Luciano Darderi (Italy) v Arthur Fery (Britain) 17-Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) v Caroline Dolehide (U.S.)

