F1 team Alpine appoints Steve Nielsen as managing director

Formula 1 team Alpine has appointed Steve Nielsen as managing director to oversee its daily operations.The team said in a statement Friday that Nielsen will start in his role in September ahead of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza. He will be reporting to the teams executive advisor Flavio Briatore.

PTI | Enstone | Updated: 04-07-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 14:04 IST
Formula 1 team Alpine has appointed Steve Nielsen as managing director to oversee its daily operations.

The team said in a statement Friday that Nielsen will start in his role in September ahead of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza. He will be reporting to the team's executive advisor Flavio Briatore. The pair has been enjoying a strong relationship for years. Nielsen's appointment came in the wake of Oli Oakes' departure from the Team Principal role in May, a move that had left Briatore covering Oakes' duties.

"The appointment marks a return to the team for Nielsen, who is one of the most long-standing and well-respected figures in the sport and has previously spent multiple stints at Enstone for Benetton and Renault, most notably as Sporting Director during the 2005 and 2006 championship winning years," Alpine said.

Nielsen has also worked with other teams and held roles at the FIA and Formula One.

Alpine is 10th in the constructors' standings

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

