Motorcycling-Spanish rider Gomez dies at 20 after Magny-Cours crash

Spanish motorcycle rider Borja Gomez has died aged 20 after crashing at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours in France, his team Honda Laglisse said. Gomez, who was set to compete in the third round of the FIM Stock European Championship, crashed during a pre-event test on Thursday, with reports in Spanish media saying he was hit by another rider after the crash.

"It is with a heavy heart that we regret to announce that Borja Gomez has passed away at the Magny-Cours circuit after a serious accident in the first free practice of the European Stock Championship," Team Laglisse said in a statement. "Beyond his exceptional talent as a driver, we will remember Borja as the great person he was. His sympathy and his smile will be everlasting. We will always carry him in our hearts."

Gomez competed in two seasons of the Moto2 World Championship, racing for Flexbox HP40 in 2022 and Fantic Racing in 2023.

