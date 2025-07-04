Left Menu

Motorcycling-Spanish rider Gomez dies at 20 after Magny-Cours crash

Gomez, who was set to compete in the third round of the FIM Stock European Championship, crashed during a pre-event test on Thursday, with reports in Spanish media saying he was hit by another rider after the crash. "It is with a heavy heart that we regret to announce that Borja Gomez has passed away at the Magny-Cours circuit after a serious accident in the first free practice of the European Stock Championship," Team Laglisse said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 14:17 IST
Motorcycling-Spanish rider Gomez dies at 20 after Magny-Cours crash

Spanish motorcycle rider Borja Gomez has died aged 20 after crashing at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours in France, his team Honda Laglisse said. Gomez, who was set to compete in the third round of the FIM Stock European Championship, crashed during a pre-event test on Thursday, with reports in Spanish media saying he was hit by another rider after the crash.

"It is with a heavy heart that we regret to announce that Borja Gomez has passed away at the Magny-Cours circuit after a serious accident in the first free practice of the European Stock Championship," Team Laglisse said in a statement. "Beyond his exceptional talent as a driver, we will remember Borja as the great person he was. His sympathy and his smile will be everlasting. We will always carry him in our hearts."

Gomez competed in two seasons of the Moto2 World Championship, racing for Flexbox HP40 in 2022 and Fantic Racing in 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025