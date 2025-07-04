Left Menu

Siraj grabs 6 wkts, Akash Deep 4; India take their overall lead to 244 against England

England 1st innings 407 all out in 89.3 overs Jamie Smith 184 not out, Harry Brook 158 M Siraj 670, Akash Deep 488.

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj took six wickets, while Akash Deep bagged four as India took a first-innings lead of 180 runs by dismissing England for 407 after a strong fight back by their middle-order batters Harry Brook and Jamie Smith on day three of the second Test here on Friday.

At close on day 3, India were 64 for 1 in the second innings -- an overall lead of 244 runs -- with KL Rahul (28 batting) and Karun Nair (7 batting) at the crease. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the only batsman to get out on 28 runs.

Siraj (6/70) struck vital blows in the morning session, dismissing Joe Root (22) and Ben Stokes (0), while Akash Deep (4/88) broke a 303-run partnership between Brook (158) and Smith (184 not out) by getting rid of the former in the post-tea session.

Akash then sent back Chris Woakes for 5 runs to reduce England 395/7, before Siraj wiped out the tail, dismissing Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue and Shoaib Bashir for ducks.

Brief Score: India 1st innings: 587 all out & 64 for 1 in 13 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 28, KL Rahul 28 batting). England 1st innings: 407 all out in 89.3 overs (Jamie Smith 184 not out, Harry Brook 158; M Siraj 6/70, Akash Deep 4/88).

