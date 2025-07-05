Left Menu

Soccer-Gwinn injury throws shadow over Germany's win at Women's Euros

Germany overcame a sloppy start to cruise to a 2-0 win over Poland at the Women's Euros on Friday but the victory was overshadowed by what looked to be another serious knee injury for team captain Giulia Gwinn, who was helped off the field in tears just before the break. Gwinn, who has twice suffered anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries, was distraught after twisting her leg while preventing what looked to be a certain Polish goal and had to be replaced in the 40th minute by Carlotta Wamser, who came off the bench cold for her Euros debut in defence.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2025 03:39 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 03:39 IST
Soccer-Gwinn injury throws shadow over Germany's win at Women's Euros

Germany overcame a sloppy start to cruise to a 2-0 win over Poland at the Women's Euros on Friday but the victory was overshadowed by what looked to be another serious knee injury for team captain Giulia Gwinn, who was helped off the field in tears just before the break.

Gwinn, who has twice suffered anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries, was distraught after twisting her leg while preventing what looked to be a certain Polish goal and had to be replaced in the 40th minute by Carlotta Wamser, who came off the bench cold for her Euros debut in defence. "The worst we can do is to speculate," Germany coach Christian Wueck told reporters. "Tomorrow at 0900 or 1000 is the MRI and the doctors can tell us more. I didn't see the incident, I just know it prevented an almost certain goal."

Many of Gwinn's teammates looked shocked as they went to comfort her before she was assisted from the field five minutes before the break, but Wueck said they were quick to focus again. "I think that the injury was not really a topic (at the break) and we discussed the game. We talked about how we wanted to score against the Poles and what we wanted to do better," he explained. "We have 23 players and we are convinced that every single one of them can be a replacement for someone else, and Carlotta showed that."

Germany were much more effective in the second half and wrapped up the three points thanks to a goal and an assist from Jule Brand, and at the end of the game they huddled briefly before running down the tunnel. "We went to Giulia, I said 'we're going straight to her, to take her in our arms and talk to her', and afterwards we could go back out to the fans," Wueck said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025