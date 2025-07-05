Left Menu

Ivanisevic's Candid Take on Tsitsipas: A Struggle with Readiness

Goran Ivanisevic criticized Stefanos Tsitsipas for being unprepared following his Wimbledon exit. Tsitsipas, hindered by fitness issues, appointed Ivanisevic as his coach after poor Grand Slam results. Ivanisevic emphasized Tsitsipas's potential but noted a lack of progress, highlighting the Greek player's struggle to regain top form.

Updated: 05-07-2025 12:09 IST
Stefanos Tsitsipas

Goran Ivanisevic has openly criticized Stefanos Tsitsipas, citing the Greek player as exceptionally unprepared following his opening-round exit at Wimbledon. Ivanisevic expressed surprise at Tsitsipas's fitness level, saying, "I have never seen a more unprepared player in my life."

The criticism comes after Tsitsipas, who is currently ranked world number 26, retired due to a back injury while playing against French qualifier Valentin Royer. This early exit highlights ongoing fitness struggles that Tsitsipas has been unable to resolve, even after enlisting Ivanisevic as a coach in May.

Despite recognizing Tsitsipas's talent, Ivanisevic pointed to a serious lack of progress in meetings with the player. "If he solves some things outside of tennis, he'll return to where he belongs," Ivanisevic said, urging the former world number three to take action to regain his position in the top 10 ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

