Sharma and Ahlawat Miss Cut at BMW International Open: A Recurring Setback

In a disappointing outing, Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Veer Ahlawat failed to make it past the cut at the BMW International Open held at Golfclub München Eichenried, Germany.

Both players shot identical scores of 74-68 to end two-under at the end of two rounds, only to fall short by one shot and rank T-69 in the standings. For Sharma, this marks his seventh consecutive missed cut, while Ahlawat has faced similar struggles, including three missed cuts and an earlier withdrawal in his last six starts. Ahlawat's best showing recently was a T-13 finish in Austria followed by a T-73 in Italy.

Meanwhile, in a dominant performance, Davis Bryant carded a spectacular nine-under par round of 63, positioning himself as the halfway leader with a two-shot advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)