Sharma and Ahlawat Miss Cut at BMW International Open: A Recurring Setback

Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Veer Ahlawat failed to clear the cut at the BMW International Open in Germany. This marks the seventh successive missed cut for Sharma, while Ahlawat's recent performances included three missed cuts and a withdrawal. Davis Bryant leads with a nine-under par round.

Updated: 05-07-2025 12:13 IST
In a disappointing outing, Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Veer Ahlawat failed to make it past the cut at the BMW International Open held at Golfclub München Eichenried, Germany.

Both players shot identical scores of 74-68 to end two-under at the end of two rounds, only to fall short by one shot and rank T-69 in the standings. For Sharma, this marks his seventh consecutive missed cut, while Ahlawat has faced similar struggles, including three missed cuts and an earlier withdrawal in his last six starts. Ahlawat's best showing recently was a T-13 finish in Austria followed by a T-73 in Italy.

Meanwhile, in a dominant performance, Davis Bryant carded a spectacular nine-under par round of 63, positioning himself as the halfway leader with a two-shot advantage.



From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

