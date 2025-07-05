UFC at the White House: A Historic Sports Event
UFC plans to host a groundbreaking event at the White House grounds in 2026, coinciding with the US's 250th birthday. Meanwhile, Chelsea advanced in the Club World Cup, Chavez Jr facing deportation, Caitlin Clark out due to injury, and tributes for Diogo Jota who tragically passed away in a car accident.
In an unprecedented move, UFC has confirmed plans to hold a roster of fights at the White House in 2026, aligning with the United States' 250th birthday celebrations. This event, expected to take place in summer, was announced following comments from President Donald Trump.
On the soccer field, Chelsea managed a narrow victory against Palmeiras with a late own goal, securing their spot in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup. Meanwhile, the Mexican President expects boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. to be deported to Mexico to serve a sentence for a crime, following his detention by U.S. authorities.
The sporting world mourns the loss of Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother, who were tragically killed in a car accident. Tributes poured in during the Club World Cup match, where players held a minute's silence in their honor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UFC
- White House
- event
- 2026
- sports
- Diogo Jota
- Chelsea
- Chavez Jr
- World Cup
- soccer
ALSO READ
Flamengo's Fierce Philosophy Meets Chelsea Challenge in Club World Cup
Sky High Thrills: Hot-Air Ballooning in Delhi's Iconic Sports Complexes
Turning Points in Sports: From Alcaraz's Triumph to the Lakes' Legacy
Sports Drama Unfolds: Alcaraz Triumphs, Messi Shines, and Dodgers Take a Stand
UK's £900 Million Boost for Grassroots Sports and Major Events