UFC at the White House: A Historic Sports Event

In an unprecedented move, UFC has confirmed plans to hold a roster of fights at the White House in 2026, aligning with the United States' 250th birthday celebrations. This event, expected to take place in summer, was announced following comments from President Donald Trump.

On the soccer field, Chelsea managed a narrow victory against Palmeiras with a late own goal, securing their spot in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup. Meanwhile, the Mexican President expects boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. to be deported to Mexico to serve a sentence for a crime, following his detention by U.S. authorities.

The sporting world mourns the loss of Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother, who were tragically killed in a car accident. Tributes poured in during the Club World Cup match, where players held a minute's silence in their honor.

