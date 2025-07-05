Left Menu

UFC at the White House: A Historic Sports Event

UFC plans to host a groundbreaking event at the White House grounds in 2026, coinciding with the US's 250th birthday. Meanwhile, Chelsea advanced in the Club World Cup, Chavez Jr facing deportation, Caitlin Clark out due to injury, and tributes for Diogo Jota who tragically passed away in a car accident.

Updated: 05-07-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 13:30 IST
UFC at the White House: A Historic Sports Event
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented move, UFC has confirmed plans to hold a roster of fights at the White House in 2026, aligning with the United States' 250th birthday celebrations. This event, expected to take place in summer, was announced following comments from President Donald Trump.

On the soccer field, Chelsea managed a narrow victory against Palmeiras with a late own goal, securing their spot in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup. Meanwhile, the Mexican President expects boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. to be deported to Mexico to serve a sentence for a crime, following his detention by U.S. authorities.

The sporting world mourns the loss of Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother, who were tragically killed in a car accident. Tributes poured in during the Club World Cup match, where players held a minute's silence in their honor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

