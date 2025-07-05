Ada Hegerberg Strikes Crucial Goal as Norway Sets Sights on Knockout Stage

Norway's Women's Euros squad saw a strategic captaincy shift when Maren Mjelde handed the captain's armband to Ada Hegerberg. The decision paid off as Hegerberg scored a decisive equalizer, leading the team to a pivotal 2-1 win over Switzerland, asserting their control over Group A.

Awaiting them is a crucial matchup against Finland in Sion, where a victory ensures progression to the knockout stage. Anticipating the clash, Mjelde praised Hegerberg's performance and stressed the importance of team dynamics in securing their win after a challenging first half.

Although Mjelde's team savored their triumph over Switzerland, focus quickly shifted to their next challenge. With matches tightly scheduled, she emphasized the importance of reinforcing their successful strategies while improving in areas of weakness, ahead of the crucial showdown with Finland.

