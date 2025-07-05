Liverpool Mourns the Loss of Diogo Jota and André Silva
Liverpool players, family, and friends gathered in Gondomar, Portugal for the funeral of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, who died in a car crash in Spain. The funeral attracted notable figures from the football world, including several Portuguese stars. A police investigation into the crash is underway.
- Country:
- Portugal
Liverpool's sporting community mourned on Saturday as they gathered to say their final goodbyes to Diogo Jota and his brother, André Silva. The siblings tragically lost their lives in a car accident in Spain earlier this week.
The poignant service took place at Igreja Matriz in Gondomar, Portugal, where a somber mood enveloped the town as church bells tolled and mourners, including Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk and Andrew Robertson, paid their respects. A heartfelt display was seen in the floral arrangements carried by the teammates.
Authorities in Spain are investigating the fatal crash, suspected to be caused by a tire blowout. The disaster has shaken the soccer community, with a host of condolences pouring in, honoring Jota's contributions to Liverpool and remembering the vibrant spirits of both brothers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Portugal Tightens Citizenship Rules Amid Rising Immigration
Tragic Loss: Diogo Jota's Untimely Passing in Fiery Car Crash
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Joy and grief as Portugal remember Jota at Women's Euros
UPDATE 1-Liverpool's Diogo Jota mourned by family, Portugal's PM in hometown wake
Tragic Loss: Diogo Jota and Brother Die in Car Crash