Liverpool Mourns the Loss of Diogo Jota and André Silva

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gondomar | Updated: 05-07-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 15:18 IST
Diogo Jota
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Liverpool's sporting community mourned on Saturday as they gathered to say their final goodbyes to Diogo Jota and his brother, André Silva. The siblings tragically lost their lives in a car accident in Spain earlier this week.

The poignant service took place at Igreja Matriz in Gondomar, Portugal, where a somber mood enveloped the town as church bells tolled and mourners, including Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk and Andrew Robertson, paid their respects. A heartfelt display was seen in the floral arrangements carried by the teammates.

Authorities in Spain are investigating the fatal crash, suspected to be caused by a tire blowout. The disaster has shaken the soccer community, with a host of condolences pouring in, honoring Jota's contributions to Liverpool and remembering the vibrant spirits of both brothers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

