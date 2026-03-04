Left Menu

Bhujbal Refutes Pressure Claims on Thackeray Arrest

Chhagan Bhujbal, former Maharashtra deputy chief minister, denied claims by ex-IPS officer K P Raghuvanshi that he pressured him to arrest Bal Thackeray in 2000 for his role in the 1993 Mumbai riots. Bhujbal stated the arrest request originated from the police and not him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2026 08:44 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 08:44 IST
Chhagan Bhujbal
  • Country:
  • India

In a vehement denial, Chhagan Bhujbal, former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, refuted ex-IPS officer K P Raghuvanshi's allegations that he pressured him into arresting Bal Thackeray.

The claims were made in Raghuvanshi's biography, citing Bhujbal as exerting undue influence regarding Thackeray's arrest related to the 1993 Mumbai riots.

Bhujbal clarified that the police, not him, initiated the arrest process, including producing a file from the police commissioner about Thackeray's alleged provocative writings.

