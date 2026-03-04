Bhujbal Refutes Pressure Claims on Thackeray Arrest

In a vehement denial, Chhagan Bhujbal, former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, refuted ex-IPS officer K P Raghuvanshi's allegations that he pressured him into arresting Bal Thackeray.

The claims were made in Raghuvanshi's biography, citing Bhujbal as exerting undue influence regarding Thackeray's arrest related to the 1993 Mumbai riots.

Bhujbal clarified that the police, not him, initiated the arrest process, including producing a file from the police commissioner about Thackeray's alleged provocative writings.