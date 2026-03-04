Bhujbal Refutes Pressure Claims on Thackeray Arrest
Chhagan Bhujbal, former Maharashtra deputy chief minister, denied claims by ex-IPS officer K P Raghuvanshi that he pressured him to arrest Bal Thackeray in 2000 for his role in the 1993 Mumbai riots. Bhujbal stated the arrest request originated from the police and not him.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2026 08:44 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 08:44 IST
- Country:
- India
In a vehement denial, Chhagan Bhujbal, former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, refuted ex-IPS officer K P Raghuvanshi's allegations that he pressured him into arresting Bal Thackeray.
The claims were made in Raghuvanshi's biography, citing Bhujbal as exerting undue influence regarding Thackeray's arrest related to the 1993 Mumbai riots.
Bhujbal clarified that the police, not him, initiated the arrest process, including producing a file from the police commissioner about Thackeray's alleged provocative writings.
ALSO READ
Holi Traffic Crackdown: Delhi Police's 15,000 Strong Taskforce
J-K police lodges case against MP Ruhullah Mehdi, ex-Srinagar mayor for 'circulating false content' on digital media to disturb public order.
Ghaziabad Encounter: Police Injure Second Accused in YouTuber Attack
Dramatic Police Encounter: Ghaziabad Criminal Succumbs to Injuries
Holi Crackdown: Mumbai Traffic Police Fine Violators Rs 3.17 Crore