Indian Army Thwarts LoC Infiltration in Rajouri
The Indian Army opened fire on suspected terrorists trying to cross the Line of Control in Rajouri district. The attempt was thwarted around 4:15 am, and reinforcements have been deployed for a thorough search. A previous incident in February saw the seizure of arms and ammunition in a similar bid.
- Country:
- India
In the early hours of Tuesday, the Indian Army foiled an attempt by suspected terrorists to cross the Line of Control in Rajouri district. The attempted infiltration occurred around 4:15 am from the Turkandi forward area, official sources reported.
Army personnel stationed at the LoC responded promptly, opening fire to halt the alleged breach. Further reinforcements have been dispatched, and a significant search operation is currently in progress in the area to ensure security and safety.
This incident follows a similar episode in February in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri, where an infiltration bid was prevented, resulting in the recovery of arms and ammunition by the troops.
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian Army
- Rajouri
- LoC
- terrorists
- infiltration
- Turkandi
- fire
- reinforcements
- seizure
- security
ALSO READ
U.S. State Department Under Fire for Delayed Evacuation Warnings in Middle East Tensions
Escalation in the Middle East: Lebanon Caught in the Crossfire
Tragedy Strikes: Firecracker Blast Claims 23rd Victim
Fire-Inflicted Halt: The Druzhba Pipeline Crisis
Fire Strikes Ukraine's Druzhba Pipeline Amid Russian Hostilities