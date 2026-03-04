Left Menu

Indian Army Thwarts LoC Infiltration in Rajouri

The Indian Army opened fire on suspected terrorists trying to cross the Line of Control in Rajouri district. The attempt was thwarted around 4:15 am, and reinforcements have been deployed for a thorough search. A previous incident in February saw the seizure of arms and ammunition in a similar bid.

Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 04-03-2026 08:43 IST
In the early hours of Tuesday, the Indian Army foiled an attempt by suspected terrorists to cross the Line of Control in Rajouri district. The attempted infiltration occurred around 4:15 am from the Turkandi forward area, official sources reported.

Army personnel stationed at the LoC responded promptly, opening fire to halt the alleged breach. Further reinforcements have been dispatched, and a significant search operation is currently in progress in the area to ensure security and safety.

This incident follows a similar episode in February in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri, where an infiltration bid was prevented, resulting in the recovery of arms and ammunition by the troops.

