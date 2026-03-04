Meta on Trial: Unveiling the Hidden Impacts of Social Media on Youth
In New Mexico, prosecutors are presenting video depositions from Meta executives, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram head Adam Mosseri, to argue that the company failed to disclose the harmful impacts of its platforms on children. Alleged violations include state consumer protection laws related to addiction and child exploitation.
Prosecutors in New Mexico are spotlighting video depositions from top executives at Meta, marking a pivotal moment in the trial against the social media giant. The state's legal team contends that Meta neglected to inform the public about potential harms faced by children using its platforms, most notably Instagram.
The trial focuses on accusations that Meta, which controls major platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, skirted state consumer protection laws. The charges emphasize the threat of social media addiction and child exploitation that prosecutors argue were underplayed by Meta. The depositions of CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram lead Adam Mosseri have been championed as critical evidence.
Despite the scrutiny, Meta's defense, led by attorney Kevin Huff, insists that the company has made significant strides in eliminating harmful content, although some risks realistically slip through. In their statements, executives Mosseri and Zuckerberg have acknowledged platform dangers but stopped short of claiming full responsibility, instead highlighting ongoing safety efforts.
