Unyielding Voice: Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi Challenges Misinformation Case

Lok Sabha member from Srinagar, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, remains defiant despite facing police charges for circulating misleading content. He insists his mandate includes speaking truth, regardless of legal intimidation. Police claim the case is due to the spread of false narratives threatening public stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 04-03-2026 08:36 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 08:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, a prominent Lok Sabha member from Srinagar, has declared his intention to continue speaking truth despite recent legal challenges. A police case has been registered against him, but Mehdi emphasized that his electoral mandate extends beyond government-approved statements.

The charges against Mehdi, under BNS sections 197(1)(d) and 353(1)(b), stem from allegations of circulating misleading content. Police assert these actions could disrupt public peace and are a deliberate attempt to spread false narratives. Mehdi, however, argues that he was elected to present an unfiltered truth.

Mehdi has been vocal in condemning the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khameinei and has criticized recent actions by the US and Israel. In his view, the administration is more willing to pursue charges against truth-seekers than to condemn international injustices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

