Left Menu

Koneru Humpy Leads Indian Charge at FIDE World Women's Chess Cup

Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy is a top contender at the FIDE World Women's Chess Cup, joining China's top seeds in a fierce Asian competition. The tournament features 86 players in a knockout format with 21 direct seeds. India's strong lineup aims to secure positions in theCandidates' tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Batumi | Updated: 05-07-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 15:56 IST
Koneru Humpy Leads Indian Charge at FIDE World Women's Chess Cup
Koneru Humpy
  • Country:
  • Georgia

Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy is poised to make a significant impact at the FIDE World Women's Chess Cup, being seeded fourth and considered among the favorites. The tournament presents an opportunity for the top three players to advance to the Candidates' Tournament.

China's trio—Lei Tingjie, Jiner Zhu, and Zhongyi Tan—occupy the top seeds, alongside Humpy, leading the Asian challenge and underscoring the continent's dominance in women's chess.

The event's format involves 86 players competing in knockout rounds, with 21 directly seeded, including Indian stalwarts like Humpy, GM D Harika, and others, aiming to challenge reigning champion Wenjun Ju.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025