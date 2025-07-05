Koneru Humpy Leads Indian Charge at FIDE World Women's Chess Cup

Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy is poised to make a significant impact at the FIDE World Women's Chess Cup, being seeded fourth and considered among the favorites. The tournament presents an opportunity for the top three players to advance to the Candidates' Tournament.

China's trio—Lei Tingjie, Jiner Zhu, and Zhongyi Tan—occupy the top seeds, alongside Humpy, leading the Asian challenge and underscoring the continent's dominance in women's chess.

The event's format involves 86 players competing in knockout rounds, with 21 directly seeded, including Indian stalwarts like Humpy, GM D Harika, and others, aiming to challenge reigning champion Wenjun Ju.

(With inputs from agencies.)