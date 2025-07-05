Verstappen's Gamble: The Future of Red Bull's Star Driver Amid F1 Changes

Max Verstappen's future with Red Bull Racing is under scrutiny as the Formula One world anticipates transformative changes. Despite being contracted until 2028, team principal Christian Horner acknowledges the potential for an early exit.

Speaking at the British Grand Prix, Horner confirmed Verstappen possesses performance-related clauses in his contract, allowing him to make a strategic move. With F1 on the brink of its biggest technical overhaul in decades, set for 2026, Verstappen may choose his path after evaluating the impacts.

Red Bull's history, marked by cycle changes and past driver shifts like Sebastian Vettel's departure to Ferrari, stresses the evolving nature of the sport. Horner's ambition to retain top talent faces challenges as Red Bull gears up for 2026's new power-unit dynamics.

