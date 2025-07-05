Left Menu

Ferrari Dominates Final Practice at British Grand Prix

Ferrari displayed their supremacy at the British Grand Prix's final practice, with Charles Leclerc securing the top spot. The session witnessed two red flags due to notable incidents involving Oliver Bearman and Gabriel Bortoleto. McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Red Bull's Max Verstappen followed closely in second and third places.

Ferrari showcased their dominance at the British Grand Prix's final practice session on Saturday, with Charles Leclerc clocking the fastest lap time. Under cooler, gusty conditions at Silverstone, the Monaco-born driver led with a time of one minute 25.498 seconds.

McLaren's championship frontrunner, Oscar Piastri, was a close second, trailing by just 0.068 seconds, while Max Verstappen of Red Bull rounded out the top three. The session was notably interrupted twice by red flags. The first incident occurred when Haas driver Oliver Bearman lost bodywork on track, and the session concluded with Gabriel Bortoleto's spin and resultant damage.

Hamilton, attempting to improve his time for Ferrari, was impeded by the red flags, finishing 11th. Qualifying later in the day will be his first British Grand Prix at home in Ferrari colors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

