Rain Halts Play as Wimbledon Rivals Clash on Saturday

On Saturday, the prestigious Wimbledon tennis championships were marked by rain interruptions, affecting play across various courts. Matches on outside courts faced suspensions, forcing organizers to close the roof on Court One where Mirra Andreeva faced Hailey Baptiste.

The tournament continued despite these interruptions, with major matches drawing attention. Noteworthy clashes include Novak Djokovic resuming his pursuit for an eighth Wimbledon title against Miomir Kecmanovic, and Iga Swiatek facing off against Danielle Collins. Unfortunately, some prominent players, like Osaka, encountered setbacks.

The day was also significant as several seeded players advanced. Alcaraz marched onward, quelling Struff's challenge, while Sabalenka overcame Raducanu to reach the fourth round. Meanwhile, rain didn't stop the drama for other players, who aimed to leave their mark on the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)