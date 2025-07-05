Left Menu

Pant's Bat Flying Heroics Thrill Edgbaston Crowd as India Tightens Grip

KL Rahul hit a half-century before Rishabh Pant's entertaining stint brought excitement to the Edgbaston crowd as India increased their lead over England. Pant's bat incident provided a memorable moment during a match filled with thrilling plays and strategic partnerships, reinforcing India's position on day four of the second test.

KL Rahul delivered a solid half-century before Rishabh Pant's exhilarating performance captivated the Edgbaston crowd, helping India extend its lead to 357 runs against England during the second test. Pant's adventurous approach, highlighted by his bat slipping at one point, injected life into the match despite England's initial breakthroughs.

After walking in at 126-3, Pant immediately captivated the spectators, delivering multiple boundaries and sixes. A particularly memorable moment unfolded when Pant lost his grip on the bat, launching it towards square leg, a sight that amused fans but not England's bowlers, who had started strong in the morning session.

Resuming at 64-1, the morning session saw Karun Nair and Rahul narrowly escape early dismissals until Brydon Carse claimed Nair. Rahul displayed resilience, achieving his 18th test fifty, but succumbed to a delivery from Josh Tongue. Pant's aggressive strategy kept the audience engaged as India tightened its hold, positioning itself favorably after England's win in the first test.

