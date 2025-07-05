Pant's Bat Flying Heroics Thrill Edgbaston Crowd as India Tightens Grip

KL Rahul delivered a solid half-century before Rishabh Pant's exhilarating performance captivated the Edgbaston crowd, helping India extend its lead to 357 runs against England during the second test. Pant's adventurous approach, highlighted by his bat slipping at one point, injected life into the match despite England's initial breakthroughs.

After walking in at 126-3, Pant immediately captivated the spectators, delivering multiple boundaries and sixes. A particularly memorable moment unfolded when Pant lost his grip on the bat, launching it towards square leg, a sight that amused fans but not England's bowlers, who had started strong in the morning session.

Resuming at 64-1, the morning session saw Karun Nair and Rahul narrowly escape early dismissals until Brydon Carse claimed Nair. Rahul displayed resilience, achieving his 18th test fifty, but succumbed to a delivery from Josh Tongue. Pant's aggressive strategy kept the audience engaged as India tightened its hold, positioning itself favorably after England's win in the first test.

(With inputs from agencies.)