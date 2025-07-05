Left Menu

Rookie Driver Faces Setback at British Grand Prix

Haas rookie Oliver Bearman has been given a 10-place grid penalty at his first home British Grand Prix for not complying with red flags during practice. The 20-year-old's blunder comes after a similar penalty in Monaco, bringing his penalty point tally to eight, nearing a race ban threshold.

Haas Formula One's rookie Oliver Bearman has encountered a setback at his inaugural British Grand Prix, receiving a 10-place grid penalty for disregarding red flag warnings during Saturday's practice at Silverstone. Bearman, aged 20, also accrued four penalty points, raising his total to eight within a year. Accumulating 12 penalty points would result in an automatic race ban.

This is Bearman's second 10-place grid penalty in the current season, the first occurring in Monaco. The Briton initiated one of two red flag periods in the session when his car shed bodywork. A separate incident prompted another halt when Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto crashed.

Upon review by the stewards, Bearman was found to have slowed for the red flags but then accelerated to racing speed, hitting 260kph as he approached the pit entry road. He subsequently lost control, hitting the barriers. According to stewards, Bearman misjudged his brake temperature because of his slower speed under red flag conditions.

