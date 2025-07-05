Left Menu

Filippo Ganna's Sudden Exit from Tour de France

Italian cyclist Filippo Ganna was the first to withdraw from this year's Tour de France after a crash during the initial stage. Competing for Ineos-Grenadiers, Ganna, a strong contender for the individual time trial, left the race approximately 70 km before reaching the finish line in Lille.

Filippo Ganna's Sudden Exit from Tour de France
In a surprising turn of events, Italian cyclist Filippo Ganna became the first competitor to exit the current Tour de France, following an unfortunate crash. According to the organisers, Ganna's journey ended abruptly on Saturday.

Riding for the Ineos-Grenadiers team, Ganna was considered one of the top contenders for the upcoming individual time trial event. However, his race was cut short when he crashed earlier during the inaugural stage.

The accident forced Ganna to exit the competition, making his departure around 70 km away from the stage's finish line in the northern city of Lille.

(With inputs from agencies.)

