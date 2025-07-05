Rain Delays and Upsets Mark Thrilling Sixth Day at Wimbledon

The sixth day at Wimbledon was marked by showers and standout performances. Rain caused multiple suspensions of play, but did not dampen the excitement. Belinda Bencic triumphed over Elisabetta Cocciaretto in a gripping match that advanced the Swiss player to the fourth round.

Italy's Jannik Sinner showcased his prowess by decisively beating Pedro Martinez, while Clara Tauson pulled an upset by defeating former champion Elena Rybakina. Rain persisted, causing further delays, yet players continued to fight for their spot in the championship.

Other highlights included matches featuring Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek, who are both contenders for the title. Despite interruptions, thrilling tennis action continued to captivate fans, underscoring Wimbledon's reputation as a premier tennis event.

(With inputs from agencies.)