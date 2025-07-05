Indian Cueists Shine at Commonwealth Billiards Championships, Assure Multiple Medals

On the penultimate day of the inaugural Commonwealth Billiards Championships, Indian cueists guaranteed five medals across various disciplines, showcasing their dominance at the event.

Leading the medal pursuit were Shivam Arora and Vidya Pillai, who both secured spots in the Heyball semifinals after commanding performances. Arora ousted Kenya's Farah Osman Yusuf 9-2, while Pillai dispatched Zambia's Doreen Warukinga 7-1, advancing confidently.

In women's 6-red snooker, Keerthana Pandian overcame Malaysia's Tan Kim Mei with a straight-frame win. She was joined by Asian champion Anupama Ramachandran, who overtook South Africa's Nicola Rossouw. Additionally, Chitra Magimairaj confirmed another medal for India by reaching the semifinals in women's 10-ball pool.

(With inputs from agencies.)