Indian Cueists Shine at Commonwealth Billiards Championships, Assure Multiple Medals

Indian players secured five medals in various events at the Commonwealth Billiards Championships. Notable semifinalists included Shivam Arora and Vidya Pillai in Heyball, Keerthana Pandian in 6-red snooker, Anupama Ramachandran, and Chitra Magimairaj in 10-ball pool. Arora and Pillai achieved convincing victories in their respective quarterfinal matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portlouis | Updated: 05-07-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 21:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On the penultimate day of the inaugural Commonwealth Billiards Championships, Indian cueists guaranteed five medals across various disciplines, showcasing their dominance at the event.

Leading the medal pursuit were Shivam Arora and Vidya Pillai, who both secured spots in the Heyball semifinals after commanding performances. Arora ousted Kenya's Farah Osman Yusuf 9-2, while Pillai dispatched Zambia's Doreen Warukinga 7-1, advancing confidently.

In women's 6-red snooker, Keerthana Pandian overcame Malaysia's Tan Kim Mei with a straight-frame win. She was joined by Asian champion Anupama Ramachandran, who overtook South Africa's Nicola Rossouw. Additionally, Chitra Magimairaj confirmed another medal for India by reaching the semifinals in women's 10-ball pool.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

