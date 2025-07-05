Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra Triumphs in Bengaluru Javelin Showdown

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra secured a significant win in Bengaluru, throwing 86.18 meters to dominate his eponymous javelin event. Competing against top athletes, Chopra demonstrated exceptional skill and pledged to expand the competition in future editions. Julius Yego and Rumesh Pathirage claimed silver and bronze, respectively.

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra clinched victory at his javelin event in Bengaluru, thrilling a crowd of over 14,500 with a powerful 86.18-meter throw in the first round. His performance demonstrated continued excellence following his Olympic successes.

Chopra faced strong opposition from former world champion Julius Yego, who took silver with 84.51 meters, and Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage, who earned bronze. Despite opening with a foul, Chopra's resilience was evident as he recovered to post the winning throw. The competition featured 12 athletes, with only eight advancing beyond the initial three rounds.

In a surprising twist, former Olympic champion Thomas Rohler did not advance. Following his win, Chopra expressed plans to broaden the event's scope by including more athletic disciplines next year, enhancing its prestige and reach.

